Dodgers' Clayton Kershaw: Set to start Friday

Kershaw will take the mound in Friday's series opener against the Giants, Bill Plunkett of The Orange County Register reports.

Kershaw was originally slated to start Saturday on six days rest, but he'll instead have his outing pushed up one day. The veteran left-hander allowed more than four earned runs for the first time all season in his last start, and he'll look to get back on track at home against division-rival San Francisco.

