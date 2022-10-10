Kershaw will start Game 2 of the NL Division Series against the Padres on Wednesday, Juan Toribio of MLB.com reports.

Kershaw's postseason debut will be pushed back a game in favor of Julio Urias, who will serve as the Dodgers' Game 1 starter Tuesday. The 34-year-old southpaw finished the regular season with a 2.28 ERA and 0.94 WHIP -- his lowest marks since 2016 (min. 100 innings). Kershaw's last appearance against the Padres came on July 3, when he shut out San Diego through seven innings and struck out eight batters.