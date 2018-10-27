Dodgers' Clayton Kershaw: Set to start Game 5

Kershaw was announced as the starter for Game 5 of the World Series against the Red Sox, Ken Gurnick of MLB.com reports.

The Dodger ace was roughed up a bit in the first game of the series, allowing five runs on seven hits in just four innings of work. Kershaw will get a chance to redeem himself in Game 5 at home, as he hopes to keep the Dodgers in the series before it potentially goes back to Boston.