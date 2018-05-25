Dodgers' Clayton Kershaw: Set to throw 60 pitches in sim game
Kershaw (biceps) will throw four innings or 60 pitches in his simulated game Saturday, David Vassegh of AM 570 LA Sports reports.
The Dodgers' ace is set for a significant workload in his first exposure to live hitters since landing on the DL. If everything goes smoothly for Kershaw, it seems likely that he will bypass a minor-league rehab assignment and return five days later to start the finale against the Phillies in Los Angeles.
