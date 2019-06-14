Dodgers' Clayton Kershaw: Settles down to earn sixth win
Kershaw (6-1) took the win versus the Cubs on Thursday, pitching six innings and allowing three runs on seven hits and two walks while striking out eight.
The Cubs got to Kershaw for a pair of runs in the first inning and another in the third, but the lefty settled down to hold Chicago scoreless for the remainder of his outing. In doing so, Kershaw improved his record to 6-1 and picked up his 10th quality start in 11 appearances this season. Kershaw's overall numbers may be down a tick from the period when he was the unquestioned best pitcher in baseball, but with a 3.13 ERA, 1.08 WHIP and 67:12 K:BB, he remains in the upper echelon of major league pitchers. He'll square off against the Giants on Tuesday in his next scheduled start.
