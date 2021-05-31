Kershaw (7-4) allowed five earned runs on seven hits and three walks while striking out six across six innings, taking the loss to the Giants on Sunday.

Kershaw was immediately lit up for three runs in the first inning, capped off by a two-run home run by Mauricio Dubon. The veteran southpaw has eight quality starts to go along with a 3.33 ERA and a 0.97 WHIP. In his four worst starts this season, he has a 9.40 ERA. Although inconsistent at times, he's been able to stay healthy so far in his age-33 season. His next start is scheduled for Saturday in Atlanta.