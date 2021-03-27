Kershaw tossed 3.1 innings against Oakland in a Cactus League contest Friday, allowing nine runs (eight earned) on nine hits and two walks while striking out six.
Aside from a nice strikeout total, very little went right for the southpaw Friday, and the rough outing pushed his spring ERA to an unsightly 10.22. Kershaw breezed through a 1-2-3 first inning but was knocked around for the remainder of his outing and was pulled after allowing five of the first six batters to reach base in the third frame. Despite his rough spring, Kershaw is lined up to start for the Dodgers at Colorado on Opening Day.
