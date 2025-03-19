The Dodgers transferred Kershaw (toe/knee) to the 60-day injured list Tuesday, Fabian Ardaya of The Athletic reports.

Kershaw was initially placed on the 15-day injured list prior to Game 1 of the Tokyo Series, which seemingly indicated that the veteran southpaw was ahead of schedule in his rehab from offseason surgeries on his left knee and left big toe. However, he has now moved to the 60-day IL, which opens up a roster spot for Matt Sauer and keeps Kershaw on his expected return timeline. The 36-year-old is now ineligible to return to Los Angeles until May 27, though he's hopeful to be fully healthy by then.