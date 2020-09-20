Kershaw (6-2) earned the win over Colorado on Saturday, pitching seven innings and allowing one run on four hits and no walks while striking out six.

Kershaw put forth a vintage performance to pick up his sixth win, limiting the Rockies to a first-inning run and retiring 11 straight batters between the second and sixth frames. The southpaw needed only 86 pitches (59 strikes) to make it through seven innings thanks in part to issuing no free passes for the second straight game. Kershaw has earned a quality start in six of his last seven outings, posting a sterling 1.83 ERA over that span. He'll have one more start before the postseason, tentatively scheduled for Friday at home against the Angels.