Kershaw allowed four runs on five hits and two walks with six strikeouts in 4.1 innings, taking a no-decision in Sunday's win over the Giants.

Kershaw was inefficient, needing 94 pitches (60 strikes) to record 13 outs. He was relieved by Yency Almonte after allowing a game-tying, two-run home run to Darin Ruf in the fifth inning. This was only the third time Kershaw's failed to complete five frames this season, and it was also the third time he's allowed more than two runs. The 34-year-old southpaw still has a 2.49 ERA, 0.95 WHIP and 81:14 K:BB through 76 innings in 13 starts. He's lined up for a road start in Colorado next weekend.