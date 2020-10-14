Kershaw (back) showed improvement Wednesday and is a "likely possibility" to start Game 4 of the NLCS against Atlanta on Thursday, Ken Gurnick of MLB.com reports.

Manager Dave Roberts provided an encouraging update regarding Kershaw's back issue, and he appears to be in line to start the fourth game of the series if all goes well. The southpaw was scratched from Game 2 due to back spasms, but he was still able to throw Tuesday. Roberts said that the team will wait to see how Kershaw feels Thursday before making a firm decision regarding his status.