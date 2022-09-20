Kershaw (9-3) earned the win over Arizona on Monday, allowing one run on six hits and no walks while striking out 10 batters over six innings.

Kershaw dominated Diamondbacks hitters in the victory, racking up 19 swinging strikes and finishing with double-digit punchouts for the third time this season. The veteran southpaw notched his third straight quality start and gave up only one extra-base hit while limiting Arizona to a fifth-inning run. Kershaw has been outstanding since returning from a stint on the injured list Sept. 1, posting a 1.50 ERA, 0.75 WHIP and 29:4 K:BB over 24 innings spanning four starts.