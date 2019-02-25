Dodgers' Clayton Kershaw: Shut down from throwing

Manager Dave Roberts said he is not sure when Kershaw (shoulder) will throw again, Ken Gurnick of MLB.com reports. "It's not ideal," the manager said.

Kershaw apparently didn't feel great playing catch Monday, prompting the Dodgers to put his throwing program on hold for the time being. "Might be a day or two before he picks it up again," Roberts noted, per Jorge Castillo of the Los Angeles Times. This certainly isn't ideal for the southpaw -- who has averaged just 24.7 starts over the last three seasons due to injuries -- though he still has time to build back up before Opening Day if he can get back on track relatively quickly.