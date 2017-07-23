Dodgers' Clayton Kershaw: Sidelined with back issue

Kershaw was removed from Sunday's game due to right lower back tightness, David Vassegh of AM 570 LA Sports reports.

This is somewhat concerning given that Kershaw has landed on the disabled list due to back issues before, although the severity of this current problem isn't known at the moment. Continue to consider him day-to-day for now, but keep an eye out for further news on his status as his next start on July 30 nears.