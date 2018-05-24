Dodgers' Clayton Kershaw: Sim game scheduled for Saturday

Kershaw (biceps) is scheduled to throw a simulated game Saturday, Ken Gurnick of MLB.com reports.

Kershaw was able to get through a bullpen session with no issues Wednesday -- saying he felt healthy after throwing for longer than was originally planned -- so he'll continue to ramp up his throwing program over the weekend. If all goes well during Saturday's simulated outing, the ace could be cleared to embark on a minor-league rehab assignment shorty thereafter (assuming one is deemed necessary).