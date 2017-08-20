Play

Dodgers' Clayton Kershaw: Sim game slated for Monday

Kershaw (back) will throw a three-inning simulated game Monday and will then head to Double-A or Triple-A for a rehab start next weekend, Alanna Rizzo of SportsNetLA reports.

Things would seem to be lining up for a rehab start Aug. 26 and a return to the big-league rotation either Aug. 31 or Sept. 1, assuming there are no setbacks along the way. Kershaw remains the best pitcher in the game, posting a 2.04 ERA, 0.88 WHIP and 168 strikeouts in 141.1 innings prior to landing on the DL.

