Dodgers' Clayton Kershaw: Slated for bullpen

Kershaw (shoulder) is scheduled to throw a bullpen session Sunday, Ken Gurnick of MLB.com reports.

If everything goes as planned during Sunday's session, Kershaw will be cleared to face live hitters for the first time this spring. While the southpaw is trending in the right direction, he still isn't expected to be ready for Opening Day.

