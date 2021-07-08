Kershaw (forearm) will undergo an MRI on Friday, Fabian Ardaya of The Athletic reports.
Manager Dave Roberts didn't express too much concern about Kershaw's injury Thursday, but he said that the team will know more about the severity once his test results are revealed. The southpaw landed on the 10-day injured list Wednesday with left forearm inflammation. While he'll be eligible to return shortly after the All-Star break, Friday's MRI could help determine a recovery timetable.
