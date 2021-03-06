Kershaw completed two scoreless innings in a Cactus League contest against Kansas City on Friday, allowing two hits and striking out two.

Kershaw allowed a double to Whit Merrifield in the first inning and another to Michael Taylor in the second, but he otherwise clamped down and extended his spring scoreless streak to 30 innings dating back to 2017. According to Mike DiGiovanna of the Los Angeles Times, Kershaw threw his fastball at 89-90 mph in the outing -- a touch below his average velocity last season, but not a major concern given the nature of the exhibition contest. Kershaw enters his 14th big-league season as the Dodgers' presumed ace despite the quality of arms that surround him in the team's starting rotation.