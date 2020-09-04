Kershaw (5-1) picked up the win Thursday after holding the Diamondbacks scoreless across six innings. He allowed one hit and a pair of walks while striking out eight.

Kershaw was lights out against Arizona on Thursday en route to his fourth consecutive win and the Dodgers' 10th straight. Recording eight more strikeouts on the season, the 32-year-old becomes the third-youngest pitcher in major league history to reach the 2,500 strikeout milestone. Kershaw has been nothing short of dominant this season, compiling a brilliant 1.50 ERA and 0.72 WHIP across six starts. The southpaw will take the mound again for a rematch with the Diamondbacks on Wednesday.