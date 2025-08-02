Kershaw (5-2) tallied the win Friday against the Rays, allowing five hits and no walks in six shutout innings. He struck out three.

Friday marked just the fourth quality start of the year for Kershaw, who scattered five singles. The 37-year-old veteran left-hander has now pitched at least five innings in seven of his last nine outings, though he's recorded more than five punchouts on just one occasion through 13 appearances this season. Kershaw owns a serviceable 3.29 ERA, 1.25 WHIP and 42:18 K:BB across 65.2 frames, and he'll try to build on Friday's success in a tough matchup versus the first-pace Blue Jays at home next week.