Dodgers' Clayton Kershaw: Start bumped to Thursday
Kershaw will make his next scheduled start Thursday at St. Louis, Bill Plunkett of The Orange County Register reports.
The Dodgers want to give Kershaw an additional day of rest -- he last pitched Friday -- so his originally scheduled start Wednesday will be bumped back a day. The 30-year-old has a 2.42 ERA, 0.98 WHIP, and 134:21 K:BB over 137.1 innings this season.
