Dodgers' Clayton Kershaw: Start cut short by back tightness
Kershaw exited Thursday's game against the Phillies after five innings due to back tightness, Mike DiGiovanna of the Los Angeles Times reports. He will undergo an MRI on Friday.
Kershaw allowed a run on four hits and a walk while striking out five over five innings in his first start back from the disabled list. The final stats looked fine, but Kershaw's fastball was routinely topping out at around 90 mph before he was lifted from the contest after having his back tighten up midway through the contest. Kershaw compared his back injury to the one he suffered in 2017 that caused him to spend some time on the DL, Mike DiGiovanna of the Los Angeles Times reports. He's scheduled to undergo an MRI on Friday in Los Angeles to determine the severity of the setback. Consider him questionable heading into his upcoming start Wednesday against the Pirates.
More News
-
Dodgers' Clayton Kershaw: Officially comes off DL•
-
Dodgers' Clayton Kershaw: Confirmed for Thursday's start•
-
Dodgers' Clayton Kershaw: Will likely start Thursday•
-
Dodgers' Clayton Kershaw: Could join rotation Thursday•
-
Dodgers' Clayton Kershaw: Set to throw 60 pitches in sim game•
-
Dodgers' Clayton Kershaw: Sim game scheduled for Saturday•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Hitting Category Fixes
Struggling to dig yourself out of an early season hole in a category? Heath Cummings has a...
-
Waivers: A SP for every league
There are plenty of pitchers worth adding on the wire, and Chris Towers gives you the latest...
-
10 eye-opening prospect performances
Chris Towers dives into the minor-league leaders to find what Fantasy players need to know...
-
Waivers: Snag Duffy, Nimmo
We've talked a lot about Brandon Nimmo and Danny Duffy the past week, but this may be your...
-
Podcast: Need some pitching?
Do you have Bieber fever or need some saves? Check out this episode of the Fantasy Baseball...
-
Still waiting on six breakouts?
Heath Cummings looks at the breakouts from the beginning of the year who still haven't done...