Dodgers' Clayton Kershaw: Start cut short by back tightness

Kershaw exited Thursday's game against the Phillies after five innings due to back tightness, Mike DiGiovanna of the Los Angeles Times reports. He will undergo an MRI on Friday.

Kershaw allowed a run on four hits and a walk while striking out five over five innings in his first start back from the disabled list. The final stats looked fine, but Kershaw's fastball was routinely topping out at around 90 mph before he was lifted from the contest after having his back tighten up midway through the contest. Kershaw compared his back injury to the one he suffered in 2017 that caused him to spend some time on the DL, Mike DiGiovanna of the Los Angeles Times reports. He's scheduled to undergo an MRI on Friday in Los Angeles to determine the severity of the setback. Consider him questionable heading into his upcoming start Wednesday against the Pirates.