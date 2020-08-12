Kershaw's next turn in the rotation will take place Friday against the Angels, Alanna Rizzo of Spectrum SportsNet LA reports.

Kershaw had been expected to pitch the final game of the Dodgers' current series against the Padres, but the team has instead elected to give starters an extra day of rest as they settle into a 17-game stretch without an off day. Tony Gonsolin will be added to the active roster to pitch Wednesday, and Julio Urias will now start in Thursday's series finale.