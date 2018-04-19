Dodgers' Clayton Kershaw: Start moved up to Friday
Manager Dave Roberts said that Kershaw will have his start moved up to Friday against the Nationals to fill in for Rich Hill (finger), Bill Plunkett of The Orange County Register reports.
With an off day on Thursday, Roberts has the luxury of deploying his ace on regular rest Friday after Hill was placed on the disabled list with a cracked fingernail Wednesday. The Dodgers haven't provided Kershaw with the run support required to post a record better than 1-2 through four starts. Fortunately for his fantasy owners, the southpaw has delivered the dominant ratios to help alleviate the lack of wins with a 1.73 ERA, 0.88 WHIP and a 10.3 K/BB ratio over 26 innings.
