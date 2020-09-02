Kershaw will start Thursday's game against the Diamondbacks, Jorge Castillo of the Los Angeles Times reports.
The veteran lefty lined up to start Wednesday, but he'll receive an extra day of rest while Walker Buehler (hand) makes his return from the injured list. Kershaw has 3-0 record with a 0.90 ERA, 0.60 WHIP and 21:3 K:BB over 20 innings across his past three starts.
