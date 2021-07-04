Kershaw completed four innings against Washington on Saturday, allowing three runs on three hits and one walk while striking out three. He did not factor in the decision.

The left-hander threw only 54 pitches in the outing and would have almost certainly gone deeper into the game if not for a rain delay that lasted an hour and 44 minutes. Before exiting, Kershaw breezed through three innings but served up a three-run homer to Yan Gomes in the fourth that temporarily tied the contest. Kershaw entered the game having thrown at least six innings in each of his previous nine starts, and he had racked up 78 strikeouts over 57.2 innings during that stretch. He'll make his final start before the All-Star break at Miami next week.