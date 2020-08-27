Kershaw will start the first game of Thursday's doubleheader against the Giants, Jorge Castillo of the Los Angeles Times reports.

After Dodgers and Giants players agreed to postpone Wednesday's game, the two team will wrap up their series Thursday with a twin bill. Kershaw was initially slated to start Wednesday, so he'll simply pick up an extra day of rest coming off his most extensive workload of the season. He tossed 96 pitches his last time out Aug. 20 against the Mariners, striking out 11 over seven innings while allowing one run on four hits and a walk.