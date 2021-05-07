Kershaw will start Saturday's game against the Angels, Juan Toribio of MLB.com reports.
Kershaw was hit hard in the first game of Tuesday's doubleheader against the Cubs and allowed four runs on four hits and two walks while striking out two in one inning. Since he only threw 39 pitches, the left-hander will pitch on three days' rest. Kershaw has posted a 2.95 ERA and 1.03 WHIP in 39.2 innings across seven starts to begin the season.
