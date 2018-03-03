Dodgers' Clayton Kershaw: Stays sharp in second spring start
Kershaw fired a pair of scoreless innings Friday, allowing a hit and a walk while striking out two in a spring training win over the White Sox.
The fantasy ace upped his workload to two innings after completing just one scoreless frame in his first Cactus League outing. Kershaw turned in his "worst" season since 2012 with a 2.31 ERA over 175 innings last year. There is little doubt that he is the best pitcher in baseball during the regular season, but the key for the Dodgers' star in 2018 will be staying healthy after averaging just 24 starts over the past two years.
