Kershaw (6-2) allowed two runs (one earned) on five hits and no walks with 10 strikeouts in 7.2 innings, earning the win over the Cubs on Saturday.

Kershaw worked into the eighth inning for the first time since last June. This was the ninth time in 11 starts he's limited opponents to two or fewer runs, and he's now logged six quality starts in 2022. He's in vintage form in July with only one earned run, nine hits and a walk allowed in 14.2 innings over his last two starts. The 34-year-old southpaw has a 2.40 ERA, 1.01 WHIP and 69:12 K:BB through 63.2 innings overall, and he's projected for a road start versus the Angels next weekend.