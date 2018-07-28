Dodgers' Clayton Kershaw: Stifles Braves in win

Kershaw (4-5) picked up the win Friday, allowing one run on six hits over 7.2 innings while striking out eight as the Dodgers downed the Braves 4-1.

The southpaw was dominant on the mound, but he also made an impact at the plate, walking three times and driving in two runs with a single in his only official at-bat. Kershaw's now delivered five straight quality starts, posting a 1.95 ERA, 0.93 WHIP and 28:5 K:BB in 32.1 innings over that stretch with three of his four wins on the year. He'll look to continue his impressive run Thursday at home against the Brewers.