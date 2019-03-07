Dodgers' Clayton Kershaw: Still limited to flat ground
Updating a previous report, Kershaw (shoulder) did not throw off a mound Thursday, J.P. Hoornstra of the Southern California News Group reports.
Wires were apparently crossed and Kershaw did not actually return to mound work. He played catch Thursday, extending out to 150 feet, before bringing it in and throwing 12-15 pitches to a catcher in the crouch on flat ground. It's a step forward regardless for the lefty, but his availability for the start of the year remains up in the air.
