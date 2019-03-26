Dodgers' Clayton Kershaw: Still making progress

Kershaw (shoulder) felt good following Monday's simulated game but will start the regular season on the injured list, Steve Henson of the L.A. Times reports.

Kershaw continues to progress through his throwing program, but the Dodgers' ace remains a few weeks away from a return to the rotation. Assuming he doesn't suffer any setbacks, he's slated to gain clearance around the second week of the regular season.

More News
Our Latest Stories
  • touki-toussaint-1400.jpg

    A deep sleeper from every team

    Heath Cummings gives you one sleeper outside of the top 300 in ADP for every team.

  • trea-turner.jpg

    Breakouts 2.0

    Heath Cummings shares the upside of eight more breakouts. These could be next year's early-round...

  • zack-wheeler-1400.jpg

    Busts 2.0

    Heath Cummings already told you who he thinks is being drafted too high. Now he has seven more...