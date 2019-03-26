Dodgers' Clayton Kershaw: Still making progress
Kershaw (shoulder) felt good following Monday's simulated game but will start the regular season on the injured list, Steve Henson of the L.A. Times reports.
Kershaw continues to progress through his throwing program, but the Dodgers' ace remains a few weeks away from a return to the rotation. Assuming he doesn't suffer any setbacks, he's slated to gain clearance around the second week of the regular season.
