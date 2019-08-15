Dodgers' Clayton Kershaw: Strikes out 10 in win
Kershaw (12-2) gave up no runs on two hits and no walks while striking out 10 through seven innings to take the win over the Marlins on Wednesday.
Kershaw came out dealing, striking out eight of the first nine batters he faced and didn't allow a baserunner until the fifth inning. In an amazing run of consistency, the left-hander has pitched at least six innings in all 21 of his starts. Kershaw has a 2.63 ERA and 141 strikeouts this season. Kershaw will make his next start Tuesday against the Blue Jays at Dodger Stadium.
