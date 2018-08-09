Dodgers' Clayton Kershaw: Strikes out just one in no-decision
Kershaw allowed two runs on six hits while striking out one over six innings in Wednesday's loss to the Athletics. He did not factor into the decision.
Kershaw was not his usual dominant self in this one, getting just four swinging strikes and striking out a season-low one batter. Nonetheless, it was still good enough for a seventh consecutive quality start, and it was the third time in his last four outings without issuing a walk. The veteran lefty is once again posting sterling ratios with a 2.58 ERA and 1.07 WHIP, and now sits at 99:19 K:BB over 101.1 innings of work. He'll take on the Giants next on Monday.
More News
-
Dodgers' Clayton Kershaw: Six strong innings•
-
Dodgers' Clayton Kershaw: Stifles Braves in win•
-
Dodgers' Clayton Kershaw: Undone by defense in loss to Brewers•
-
Dodgers' Clayton Kershaw: Fans eight across 6.2 innngs•
-
Dodgers' Clayton Kershaw: Earns third win behind six scoreless•
-
Dodgers' Clayton Kershaw: Beats Pirates for second win•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy baseball rankings: Severino dips
Scott White is a senior fantasy writer for CBS Sports and released his latest trade chart
-
Waivers: SPARPs shine on Tuesday
Looking at the top options on the waiver wire for the stretch run, Heath Cummings highights...
-
Updated rest-of-season top-200
With an eye on the final two months of the season, Scott White updates his top-200 rankings...
-
Ranking the top 30 DL stashes
The Astros' stars are dropping at just the wrong time, but which of those injuries could impact...
-
Still time for these 12 injured stars?
As we near the point where every injury of moderate severity has the potential to be a season-ender,...
-
Waivers: Lynn a win for Yanks?
Lance Lynn's first start with the Yankees was headline-grabbing, but did it move the needle...