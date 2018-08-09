Dodgers' Clayton Kershaw: Strikes out just one in no-decision

Kershaw allowed two runs on six hits while striking out one over six innings in Wednesday's loss to the Athletics. He did not factor into the decision.

Kershaw was not his usual dominant self in this one, getting just four swinging strikes and striking out a season-low one batter. Nonetheless, it was still good enough for a seventh consecutive quality start, and it was the third time in his last four outings without issuing a walk. The veteran lefty is once again posting sterling ratios with a 2.58 ERA and 1.07 WHIP, and now sits at 99:19 K:BB over 101.1 innings of work. He'll take on the Giants next on Monday.