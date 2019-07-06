Dodgers' Clayton Kershaw: Strikes out nine in no-decision

Kershaw took a no-decision in Friday's loss to the Padres, recording nine strikeouts and allowing two runs (one earned) on five hits and a walk.

The 31-year-old looked back in All-Star form, posting a season-high nine strikeouts which were his most since last August against the Padres. Despite the solid outing, it was the first time the Dodgers lost a home game with Kershaw on the mound since August 13 of last season, snapping an 11-start streak. Kershaw will take a 3.09 ERA, 1.05 WHIP and 91:16 K:BB into the All-Star break.