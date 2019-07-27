Dodgers' Clayton Kershaw: Strikes out nine in victory

Kershaw (9-2) tossed six innings, allowing two runs on three hits and three walks while striking out nine in a 9-3 win over the Nationals on Saturday.

Kershaw allowed two runs in the first inning on a triple from Adam Eaton and a Juan Soto sacrifice fly, but shut the door after that. He allowed just one more hit, an infield single to pitcher Joe Ross. It was another strong performance for the southpaw - and he lowered his ERA to 2.85 and WHIP to 1.02 over 117 innings. Kershaw next lines up to take on the Padres at home next Thursday.