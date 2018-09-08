Dodgers' Clayton Kershaw: Strikes out seven in win
Kershaw (7-5) struck out seven and walked one in six innings Friday against the Rockies, allowing two runs on six hits en route to a win.
Kershaw has now thrown 12 consecutive quality starts dating back to July 3, and has lowered his ERA to 2.42 on the season with a 0.98 WHIP and a .220 batting average against. The southpaw is sporting an 8.8 K/9, his lowest strikeout rate since 2013, yet he still carries an excellent 134:21 K:BB in 137.1 innings. His next start will be a matchup with the Reds in Cincinnati.
