Dodgers' Clayton Kershaw: Strong in spring debut

Kershaw pitched 1.2 scoreless innings in his first Cactus League start Friday, allowing two walks and striking out four. He did not give up a hit.

The veteran southpaw struck out a pair of batters in an efficient 11-pitch first inning before giving up a pair of walks in a 26-pitch second. Of greater importance, Kershaw hit 93 mph with his fastball in the outing, per Ken Gurnick of MLB.com. His velocity on the pitch averaged 90.3 mph last season.

