Kershaw (7-5) gave up five runs on eight hits and a walk with nine strikeouts in six innings, taking the loss versus Atlanta on Saturday.

All of the damage was limited to the third inning, but the Dodgers weren't able to pull even in the contest. Kershaw has given up at least five runs in three of his last five starts. It's an unusually poor stretch from the southpaw, who now has a 3.66 ERA, 1.01 WHIP and 86:14 K:BB across 76.1 innings this season. He'll look to get back on track versus Texas during next weekend's series.