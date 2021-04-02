Kershaw (0-1) allowed six runs (five earned) on 10 hits and one walk while striking out two across 5.2 innings to take the loss Thursday against the Rockies.

Kershaw had little trouble working through two scoreless innings to begin the game. However, he struggled from there and surrendered at least one run in two of his final three frames. Uncharacteristically, he had only 12 called strikes and five swinging strikes across 77 total pitches. While not an ideal way to start the season, Kershaw's next start at Oakland on Tuesday should give a fairer read of his form after a tough draw opening the season at Coors Field.