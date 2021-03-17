Kershaw allowed five runs across four innings in Tuesday's Cactus League loss to Milwaukee, yielding eight hits -- including two home runs -- and one walk while striking out three.

Two days after being named the Dodgers' Opening Day starter, Kershaw couldn't find his rhythm in his worst spring start in years. He allowed a pair of solo home runs to the first two batters he faced, then gave up three more runs in the third inning. Kershaw should be fine, of course, and will enter his age-33 season still ranked among the game's top hurlers.