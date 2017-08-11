Dodgers' Clayton Kershaw: Successful bullpen session Friday

Kershaw (back) had an uneventful bullpen session Friday and will throw at least one more before heading out on a rehab assignment, J.P. Hoornstra of the Southern California News Group reports.

Kershaw has moved up from throwing off flat ground earlier this week. His rehab is continuing at the expected pace, and assuming his bullpens and rehab assignment go as planned, Kershaw is still looking at a late August return.