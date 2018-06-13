Dodgers' Clayton Kershaw: Successful mound work Tuesday
Kershaw (back) threw off the mound Tuesday with no apparent issues, Ken Gurnick of MLB.com reports.
Mound work was the next natural step in Kershaw's progression after throwing long toss over the weekend, although it remains unclear how long the mound session was. The veteran left-hander seems on track for a potential return in early July, with bullpen sessions and a simulated game likely next up in the rehab process.
