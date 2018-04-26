Dodgers' Clayton Kershaw: Suffers uncharacteristic control breakdown against Marlins

Kershaw (1-4) allowed three runs on five hits and six walks with seven strikeouts in a loss Wednesday to the Marlins.

This start, Kershaw's sixth, marks the first time he has failed to complete six innings all year long. The biggest shock has to be that this came against the Marlins of all lineups, a team tied for last in the majors in runs per game (3.17) entering Wednesday's contest. All the damage came in the fifth inning, courtesy a three-run home run off the bat of Miguel Rojas. Kershaw's control was the big problem, though, as he walked a whopping six batters, including both the runners on base when Rojas put the Marlins on the board. Kershaw didn't walk more than four batters all season in 2017, and he hasn't walked six in a game since April 7, 2010 against Pittsburgh. Hopefully this is just a once-every-eight-years occurrence, but Wednesday was perhaps the biggest departure from Prime Clayton Kershaw that we've seen in a long time.