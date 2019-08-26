Dodgers' Clayton Kershaw: Sunk by homers in loss

Kershaw (13-3) suffered the loss against the Yankees on Sunday, hurling seven innings and giving up three runs on four hits and no walks while striking out 12.

Kershaw was mostly dominant in the nationally televised matchup, establishing a season high with 12 strikeouts while allowing only four hits. Unfortunately, three of those hits left the yard, sending the southpaw to his first home loss since April of 2018. Despite the disappointing outcome, Kershaw continued his late-season strikeout resurgence, as he has now whiffed 77 hitters over his last 57 innings after striking out 82 over his first 92 frames this season. The 31-year-old has been one of the most reliable starters in baseball in 2019, hurling six or more innings in each of his 23 appearances. He'll carry a 2.76 ERA, 1.00 WHIP and 159:31 K:BB over 150 innings into his next start, on the road against Arizona on Saturday.