Dodgers' Clayton Kershaw: Surprises by throwing off mound
Kershaw (shoulder) threw 12-15 pitches off the mound Thursday, to the surprise of manager Dave Roberts, and did not report any issues, David Vassegh of AM 570 LA Sports reports.
Earlier in the day it was reported that there was no timetable for Kershaw to throw off a mound, yet he then proceeded to do just that later in the day. He also threw from 150 feet. These are both positive signs, but Roberts did say earlier in the day that it would be "tough" for Kershaw to get ready in time for Opening Day. If Kershaw starts the year on the injured list, Ross Stripling will be the next man up.
