Kershaw (4-1) took the loss against San Francisco on Saturday, allowing two runs on three hits and two walks while striking out four batters over four innings.

Kershaw was expected to be capped at 70 pitches in his first major-league start in over a month, and that proved to be accurate as the left-harder finished with 71 pitches over four frames. He wasn't as sharp as he had been prior to hitting the injured list, as this was only the second time this season that he's given up more than one run or issued multiple walks. Kershaw was nonetheless able to limit the damage against him to a pair of second-inning runs, and he'll likely be allowed to raise his pitch count in his next start.