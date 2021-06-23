Kershaw (8-7) was tagged with the loss Tuesday against the Padres after allowing three runs on four hits and two walks across six innings. He struck out seven.

Kershaw has tossed three straight quality starts but has been a victim of poor run support from the Dodgers, as he's gone 1-2 with a 2.50 in that span. The star lefty has posted a 25:3 K:BB during that three-game stretch and has been pitching lights out, but the offense just isn't giving him enough support to change the fact that he's dropped four of his last five decisions. His next start is scheduled for this weekend at home against the Cubs.